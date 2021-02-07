Food and fitness: Masaba Gupta gets candid about body transformation

Famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta has been quite vocal about her fitness journey lately. She often shares snippets from her rigorous Yoga sessions and pictures of her healthy and clean meals. Masaba has also spoken about the fact that she suffers from PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and most of her habits help her deal with it.

Masaba recently had a question-answer session on her Instagram stories where her followers asked her a lot of burning questions regarding food and fitness. The designer shared enlightening information and gave details of the things that work wonders for her. On being asked about her workout routine, Masaba mentioned that she tries to exercise at least 6 days a week and she loves a morning work out. She also added that these sessions last somewhere between 45 - 60 minutes.

Talking about her meals, she revealed that she does intermittent fasting and has 2 big meals a day, which are lunch and dinner. Masaba also snacks on nuts in between. Giving a little more detail about her meals, she said that she is fond of ghar ka khana and her meals comprise of rice, jowar or buckwheat roti, sabzi, a little sweet dish.

Masaba Gupta talks about her diet(Instagram story/ masabagupta)

One of her followers even asked her if weight loss is possible without maintaining a healthy diet, to which Masaba responded with, weight loss can only be done when you eat right. "You gotta eat right at least 80 per cent of the time. (Maybe Monday to Friday)," she said. The designer is also not that fond of coffee and shared the recipe of her morning drink that she consumes instead.

Masaba shares her morning drink recipe(Instagram story/ masabagupta)

Masaba mentioned that she doesn’t consume any dairy, refined sugar and fried food as these trigger PCOD. The 32-year-old even asked her followers to try and avoid alcohol as much as possible. Lastly, Masaba spoke about the juice that she includes in her daily routine. She said, “Take some ash gourd, juice it and add some Himalayan salt to it. It is really good to cool your body.”

Masaba Gupta talks food and fitness(Instagram story/ masabagupta)

The designer’s body transformation has been truly inspirational and the hard work that she has put in it is also quite evident.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter