Masaba Gupta makes inverted aerial Yoga look easy even after 108 Surya Namaskars

  Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST

Deteriorating health and peeling, stingy skin could not deter Masaba Gupta’s yearn to grind early Thursday morning and we are inspired. Leaving fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance, Masaba gave a glimpse of her intense workout session today which featured her suspended mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga.

Taking to her social media handle, Masaba shared two pictures from her workout routine at Anshuka Yoga studio. The pictures featured her hanging upside down from a hammock during her aerial Yoga session with utmost ease.

Donning full sleeves black crop top teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants, Masaba pulled her curly tresses into a top knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session. Folding her hands together, Masaba posed a Namaste sign with her feet too as she hung topsy turvy with her eyes closed in meditation.

“The last few days have been filled with rage & disappointment at how my health has been (sic),” the designer shared in the caption. She added, “A freak antibiotic allergy,skin that’s still peeling & stinging but I had to get back to routine. Back to Yoga class this morning with a 108 Surya Namaskars & a peaceful inversion ( that was slightly tilted ) and I feel like myself again. Hope you move today in whatever way you can & thank your body for putting up with so much patiently. #masabaswearsby #yoga (sic).”

Benefits:

Aerial yoga inversions require a stable core to aid in changing positions while suspended mid air and controlling the balance helps burn calories. Apart from strengthening the core, it also strengthens and lengthens the spine, increases flexibility of the body, increases the neuroplasticity of the brain, helps lengthen the ligaments, offers relief from hip pain and eases tensions in the back.

Flipping upside down offers more than just peace and relaxation. From temporarily improving blood circulation in the body to giving a person more energy and focus in the long term, aerial yoga inversions are full of benefits.

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  Masaba Gupta leaves fitness enthusiasts stunned with her balance as she suspends herself mid-air during inverted aerial Yoga. Read benefits of the exercise inside
