News updates from Hindustan Times| CM Uddhav Thackeray flags off Mumbai Marathon 2020 and all the latest news at this hour

News updates from Hindustan Times

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 09:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Thousands of runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020

Thousands of amateur runners participated in Mumbai Marathon, 2020, on Sunday morning. The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.

Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests

The Delhi Police’s special branch sent multiple alerts to the local area police about a possible build-up of protesters who could potentially turn violent on Mathura Road near Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on December 15 morning, but the warnings were ignored, according to internal communications accessed by HT.

New Parliament complex may seat 1,350 members

A new Lok Sabha central hall big enough to house 900 Members of Parliament (MPs), and flexible enough to house up to 1,350 MPs for a joint Parliament session will be the centrepiece of the Central Vista redevelopment plan that has a deadline of 2024.

When death warrants don’t mean death

All the six death warrants issued in 2019 by various courts across the country were eventually stayed or quashed by the Supreme Court or high courts, said an annual statistics report published on Friday by Project 39A at National Law University, Delhi.

December 2019 coldest since 1971: IMD

The severe cold spell which northwest India experienced in the latter half of December (December 15 to 30) was unprecedented due to several reasons. One of them was its large area of impact. The maximum temperature in December was 17.5 degree C over northwest India, the lowest since 1971, according to an analysis by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

KPL fixing | Some players honey-trapped: Police; handling it: Ganguly

The match-fixing scandal of 2000 erupted when Delhi Police chanced upon telephone conversations between Sanjay Chawla, a bookmaker and businessman, and South Africa cricket captain Hansie Cronje while probing a low-profile extortion case.

PM Narendra Modi says news of Shabana Azmi’s accident distressing: ‘I pray for her quick recovery’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s accident and called it “distressing”. He wrote on Twitter, “The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery.”

