In photos: Thousands of runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020
Mumbai Marathon 2020 began early morning today. Over 10,000 amateur runners participated in the marathon.mumbai Updated: Jan 19, 2020 08:40 IST
Thousands of amateur runners participated in Mumbai Marathon, 2020, on Sunday morning. The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.
The 10k marathon began from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the half marathon and tweeted his enthusiasm about it. “Honour to flag off the Half Marathon this morning,” he said in his tweet.
Amazing to see so many enthusiastic people to turn up for the Half Marathon of @TataMumMarathon ! What electric atmosphere. Honour to flag off the Half Marathon this morning. pic.twitter.com/CS5enHRMtf— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 19, 2020
Tata Mumbai Marathon tweeted a video of the warm-up session, and called the marathon Asia’s biggest in another tweet.
Warm-up sessions before the run! 🏃♀️🏃#BeBetter #TMM2020 pic.twitter.com/8ivbe8M9k1— Tata Mumbai Marathon (@TataMumMarathon) January 18, 2020
Tata Mumbai Marathon covered the even live.
