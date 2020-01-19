In photos: Thousands of runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020

mumbai

Thousands of amateur runners participated in Mumbai Marathon, 2020, on Sunday morning. The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.

The 10k marathon began from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the half marathon and tweeted his enthusiasm about it. “Honour to flag off the Half Marathon this morning,” he said in his tweet.

Tata Mumbai Marathon tweeted a video of the warm-up session, and called the marathon Asia’s biggest in another tweet.

Tata Mumbai Marathon covered the even live.

