e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / In photos: Thousands of runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020

In photos: Thousands of runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020

Mumbai Marathon 2020 began early morning today. Over 10,000 amateur runners participated in the marathon.

mumbai Updated: Jan 19, 2020 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Participants of Mumbai Marathon
Participants of Mumbai Marathon(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT)
         

Thousands of amateur runners participated in Mumbai Marathon, 2020, on Sunday morning. The half marathon began at 5.15 am and the 10k run started at 6.30 am.

Amateur runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020.
Amateur runners participate in Mumbai Marathon 2020. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT )

The 10k marathon began from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) station in Mumbai, and runners ran through the city, touching Bandra-Worli sealink, Marine drive, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Haji Ali and Peddar road on their way.

Marathon runners at Bandra-Worli sealink.
Marathon runners at Bandra-Worli sealink. ( Vijayanagar Gupta/HT )

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray flagged off the half marathon and tweeted his enthusiasm about it. “Honour to flag off the Half Marathon this morning,” he said in his tweet.

 

Runners of Mumbai Marathon 2020 near Marine Drive.
Runners of Mumbai Marathon 2020 near Marine Drive. ( Aalok Soni/HT )

Tata Mumbai Marathon tweeted a video of the warm-up session, and called the marathon Asia’s biggest in another tweet.

 

Tata Mumbai Marathon covered the even live.

“Don’t want to miss out on #TMM2020 action?

We’ve got you covered, bringing you LIVE images from the most popular locations. Tweet to us to know about all the happenings at your favourite location and we will bring the action to you,” TMM tweeted.

tags
top news
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
Local cops ignored Delhi police special branch’s alerts on Jamia protests
New Parliament complex may seat 1,350 members
New Parliament complex may seat 1,350 members
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
‘They’ve 1 min to live...30 secs...10...boom’: Trump recounts Soleimani’s end
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Abdication, divorces and death: A century of UK royal crises
Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi Jinping’s name
Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi Jinping’s name
KPL fixing | Some players honey-trapped: Police; handling it: Ganguly
KPL fixing | Some players honey-trapped: Police; handling it: Ganguly
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News