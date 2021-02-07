News updates from HT: Cong looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress looks for Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement in the Rajya Sabha

As Rajya Sabha’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term comes to an end on February 15, the Congress is weighing its options to pick his replacement, according to people aware of the developments. Read more

Delhi's borders quiet as police ramp up checks

Amid the large-scale police deployment and a host of steps taken to curtail the movement of farmers, the three-hour nationwide “chakka jam” — a blockade of national and state highways — called by farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, went off peacefully on Saturday at the three protest venues at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Read more

Twitter India’s public policy head resigns

Twitter India’s public policy head Mahima Kaul has resigned from her post citing personal reasons, a senior executive of the social media firm confirmed on Saturday. Read more

Major fire at state electricity distribution company office in Maharashtra

A major fire broke out at a state electricity distribution company office in Khajuri in Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday, news agency ANI reported. It started early in the morning and no report of casualty has come so far. Read more

'Not sure whether Bumrah should be picked for second Test': Gambhir wants pacer preserved for pink-ball match

Playing his first Test match on home soil, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah had a long day along with the rest of his teammates bowling to England in the first innings of the Chennai Test. Read more

Malaika Arora takes traditional clothing up a notch in ₹2 lakh ruffled lehenga

Be it a jumpsuit, a mini dress, a kaftan or a lehenga, Malaika Arora will know how to look absolutely fabulous in it. The actor is known to be a fashionista and often Malaika’s sartorial picks leave us speechless. Read more

Kangana Ranaut on international support for farmer protests: "People like Kim Kardashian are their icons'

Kangana Ranaut has once again claimed that the farmer protests are nothing but a huge conspiracy to break India into pieces. Read more







