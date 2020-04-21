News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now, says govt and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:50 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19 cases doubling in 7.5 days now: Govt

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India is doubling every 7.5 days (based on analysis till April 19), with that in 18 states doubling even slower, the health ministry said in a briefing on Monday. Read more

After 50 journalists test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, I&B Ministry to issue advisory

After more than 50 journalists were found coronavirus positive in Mumbai, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said precautions must be taken by all and his ministry would issue an advisory in this regard. Read more

Police have to be a part of Covid-19 containment strategy, says expert

As India grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, the government has categorised areas based on the spread of the disease. There are hotspots, which have been turned into containment zones, where no movement in allowed. Read more

Govt considers demand by media

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has agreed to radio operators making deferred payments of their license fee and referred to the finance ministry, demands of the print media industry for a reduction of customs duty on newsprint. Read more

New York nurses sue state, 2 hospitals over ‘inadequate’ coronavirus protection

The New York State Nurses Association sued the state and two hospitals on Monday to force them to provide safety equipment and adopt measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading among its members, highlighting the growing disputes over workplace safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

The bouncer barrage: Ishant Sharma reveals chat with MS Dhoni during 2014 Lord’s Test

In 2014 India visited England for a five-match Test series looking to make amends for a disastrous tour in 2011 which saw MS Dhoni’s team get whitewashed 0-4 and lose its top billing in ICC’s Test ranking to the Three Lions. Read more

Clapping for health workers to fixing sleep schedules: Here’s what people are searching for on Google

People around the world are searching for various things as they stay locked in due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Google has highlighted some Search trends which people are searching for the most this week. Read more

Henry Miller, Jodi Picoult, Kurt Vonnegut: Notable writers on writing, discipline and their daily routine

The global pandemic that is upon has raised some serious questions around survival, existence, hope and inspiration as far as our day-to-day lives are concerned. Many among us are feeling challenged in terms of productivity, motivation, inspiration and hope. Read more

Watch| Nothing hidden from USA: WHO amid war of words with Donald Trump on Covid-19