After 50 journalists test positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai, I&B Ministry to issue advisory

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 04:28 IST

After more than 50 journalists were found coronavirus positive in Mumbai, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said precautions must be taken by all and his ministry would issue an advisory in this regard.

“It is shocking that more that 50 journalists of electronic media, particularly camera persons, have been found Covid-19 positive in Mumbai. Every journalist should take proper care,” said Javadekar in a post on social media platform Twitter.

The minister said an advisory was being issued to all newspaper and media establishments to ensure that adequate care and precautions were taken.