News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 vaccines, cooperation to be focus of Nepal foreign minister's visit

Covid-19 vaccines, cooperation to be focus of Nepal foreign minister's visit

Procuring Covid-19 vaccines and development cooperation will be the focus of Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali’s visit to India during January 14-16. Read more

Bird flu scare in Jharkhand after crows, mynas found dead; samples sent for examination

Around 2,500 samples, including 20 dead wild birds, have been sent to a lab for a bird flu test, Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Department Director (AHD) informed on Tuesday. Read more

12 men die after drinking illicit alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district

At least 12 people from three villages died and several others fell ill allegedly after drinking spurious alcohol in Morena district, 465 km north of Bhopal, late Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Read more

If someone had talked to me like Paine did to Ashwin, I'd have lost all respect for them, says David Lloyd

Former English cricketer and veteran commentator David Llyod, also known as ‘Bumble’, has taken a harsh dig at Australian Test captain Tim Paine. Read more

Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth. See first looks

Netflix in a special video revealed first footage from high-profile upcoming projects such as Dwayne Johnson-Ryan Reynolds-Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, and Leonardo DiCaprio-Jennifer Lawrence-starrer Don't Look Up. Read more

This galaxy cluster is almost 10 billion light years away from Earth. Here are some other fascinating facts about it

A retired NASA astronaut, Ron Garan, famously said, "Earth is a small town with many neighbourhoods in a very big universe". Read more

Covid: How much will Covishield, Covaxin, other vaccines cost? Centre reveals