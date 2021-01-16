News updates from Hindustan Times: Few states report glitches in CoWIN app and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Some states report hurdle in vaccination as CoWIN app develops glitches
In some areas, the Covid-19 vaccination drive hit a hurdle on the first day after the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) application, developed by the Centre to monitor and track the inoculation process, developed glitches, leading to uploading data of the vaccinated persons manually. Read more
I’ll wait for my turn: Harsh Vardhan’s comeback on why he is not taking vaccine
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday hit out at those “misleading” people against the Covid-19 vaccines that were rolled out across the country in the government's mammoth inoculation drive in the morning. Read more
IT companies’ clients required to meet H1-B filing obligation under new US rule
The US department of labor (DOL) on Friday followed the final wages rule, signed in the Federal Register on January 14, with a new interpretation of the regulations and accompanying guidance for companies that sponsor H-1B visa holders. Read more
India vs Australia: 'He got a chance because of injuries but did better than expected,’ Zaheer praises India debutant
With Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin injured, India handed debuts to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar who became India's 300th and 301st Test cricketers. Read more
Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe
Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her stunning new home. The house is right next door to her old home but much larger in size. Read more
iPhone 14 rumour: TSMC on track to mass produce more powerful and efficient 3nm chipset
Last year, TSMC became the first to make smartphone chipsets using 5nm process node. And the first handset to get it was the Apple iPhone 12 series (A14 Bionic). Read more
Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’
Harris has shared two images from her college days and paid homage to Howard University, where she studied political science and economics. Read more
First feeling, side-effects, doubts: Vaccinated doctors share experience
Dr Atul Peters and Anil Dhar of Max hospital were given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII-made Covishield jabs respectively. Both didn't experience any side-effects and said that doubts regarding the inoculants are unfounded. Watch here
Over 3,000 personnel get Covid vaccine
‘Not the time to lower your guard’
Vaccine drive held smoothly, no serious side effects: Govt
Experts warn against partial immunity, mutation risks
PM Modi unveils ₹1k-cr fund for startups
Process goes manual at several locations
Manish Kumar first to take shot in Delhi
Concerns over Covaxin as some cite ‘lack of data’
Nation receives a shot in the arm
Razdan furnishes details of hiring fraud
BMC begins mass inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for first vaccine jab
- All ten vaccination centres across the city sported colourful curtains and were decorated with flowers. Some centres at BYL Nair hospital and Covid-19 jumbo centre at Bandra Kurla Complex also placed selfie spots with ‘I got my Covid-19 vaccine’ message in the backdrop.
Farmer union seeks removal of 3 committee members alleging bias, appeals to SC
- In its response, BKU-Lokshakti through its advocate AP Singh told the Court that the Delhi Police application was unnecessary as Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is already in place in central Delhi which restricts gathering of five or more persons.
Rahul, Jaishankar spar at panel meet
India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive begins. All you need to know
- The health ministry on Saturday said that close to 200,000 people were vaccinated on Day 1 of the drive.
