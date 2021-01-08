News updates from Hindustan Times: Customs dept to question Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 20:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case

The customs department, which is part of the multi-agency team probing the sensational gold smuggling case, is set to question Kerala assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan after it obtained legal advice that house privilege won’t be applicable in such cases. Read more

‘Centre to hold ‘Know Your Constitution’ campaign in schools, colleges’: Om Birla

The Centre would soon hold a campaign named “know your Constitution” in schools, colleges and universities across the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Dehradun on Friday. Birla talked about the campaign while chairing an event organised by the Uttarakhand panchayati raj department on the subject, Panchayati Raj System - Empowering Decentralised Democracy. Read more

It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday a solution could have been reached during the meeting between the Centre and agitating farmers if repealing of the three new farm laws was the only issue. Read more

US Capitol violence: Democrats discuss Trump impeachment for a second time

Congressional Democrats on Friday were weighing impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time after his supporters, inflamed by his false claims of election fraud, stormed the US Capitol. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Will rewind and watch it again,’ Ravindra Jadeja hails Steve Smith’s run out as his ‘best effort’

Friday was a near perfect day on the field for India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja at Sydney Cricket Ground. Coming down to bowl on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia, the visitors were in a spot of bother, especially with Australia posting 166/2 at stumps on Day 1. Read more

WATCH: Saree-clad gymnast Parul Arora wows Internet with her flawless triple flip

We all remember National Gold Medal winning gymnast Parul Arora, after a video of her performing several stunts and flips wearing a saree went viral late last year. Now, the 23-year-old has gone viral again after author and social activist shared a clip of the gymnast doing a triple flip in a purple saree on her Twitter. Read more

WhatsApp clarifies its new terms of service is for business chats

WhatsApp has been notifying users of its new terms of service that come into effect on February 8. The new policy change comes with this option to either agree to the updated terms or lose access to one’s WhatsApp account. Read more

Rajiv Lakshman deletes photos with Rhea Chakraborty, says he took them down due to his ‘irresponsible choice of words’

Rajiv Lakshman deleted an Instagram post featuring Rhea Chakraborty, in which he called her ‘my girl’. He also took down pictures of her added to his Instagram stories, citing ‘unnecessary trouble’ stirred by them. Read more

Twitter thread prompts netizens to share their unique AirPods covers, results are too adorable

In today’s edition of interesting Twitter threads, we would like to bring your attention to this oh-so-cute thread about AirPods case covers. Even if you are not an AirPods user, the cute little case covers that come in different shapes, sizes and colours may make you scroll through this thread. Read more

Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about his journey from films to films to web projects, time when there was a lull in his career and how projects like Breathe and Sultan gave his career a new direction. Watch here