News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Dear opponents of CAA,’ Karnataka BJP throws a challenge and all the latest news at this hour

Feb 19, 2020

‘Dear opponents of CAA’: Karnataka BJP throws a challenge

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked those who are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, asking them to specify how Indian citizens will be affected by it. Read more

US not treated well by India but I like PM Modi a lot, says Trump ahead of visit

US President Donald Trump has said that his country is not treated well by India when it comes to trade ties. “We’re not treated very well by India,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in the US on Tuesday afternoon (local time). But he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is looking forward to his visit to India. Read more

Does a voter ID mean you are a citizen? It’s unclear

Is electoral photo identity card proof of citizenship? A slew of contradictory rulings by different courts in the past week have brought a fundamental question of law under a cloud of uncertainty. Read more

‘SC order on women in Army historic, Centre’s stand regressive’: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday described the Supreme Court’s direction to the government to grant permanent commission to women officers in the army as “historic” and criticised the Centre for its “regressive” stand of opposing command postings for women. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Opening combination, Ishant’s fitness - Virat Kohli drops big hint about India’s team combination

Team India captain Virat Kohli said that Ishant Sharma looked to be in good rhythm and that he was hitting the right areas which could well mean that the seasoned pacer could well start the first Test match in Wellington. Kohli also backed young Prithvi Shaw to follow his instincts when he walks out to bat. Read more

‘Javed Akhtar threatened Kangana Ranaut, asked her to apologise to Hrithik’: Rangoli Chandel’s latest claim

Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar had once called Kangana Ranaut home and threatened her before asking to apologise to Hrithik Roshan, sister Rangoli Chandel has claimed. She also said filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at her when she refused to play a suicide bomber. Read more

Femina Beauty Awards 2020: Katrina Kaif stuns in white, Adah Sharma fails to impress

Bollywood’s biggest names including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Adah Sharma put their most fashionable foot forward (mostly) at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Read more

Struggling to manage your Gmail inbox? Here’s what you need to do

Most of us are guilty of having a mismanaged inbox. With an endless stream of message hitting our inbox all day long, it’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to keep a track of what is important, what’s not and what needs to be deleted. Read more