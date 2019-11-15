News updates from Hindustan Times: Decision today on extending odd-even in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Odd-even in Delhi ends today, air pollution levels to decide extension of scheme

A decision on extending the odd-even road space rationing drive will be taken on Friday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday. The minister said a final call on whether the road rationing drive should be extended would be taken only on Friday, based on the air pollution levels. Read more.

S-400 missile delivery on track, India makes $850 million payment

The timeframe for the supply of S-400 missile defence systems by Russia to India remains on track with the latter having made the first payment of $850 million for the big-ticket defence deal worth more than $5 billion, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity. Read more.

Shashi Tharoor takes to stand-up comedy

In a reversal of the trend of actors taking to politics, senior Congressman Shashi Tharoor has taken up a new role: that of a stand-up. Tharoor will be part of Amazon Prime’s new show, One Mic Stand which will feature a wide range of celebrities. Read more.

How temple movement helped BJP

On 9 November, 2019, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple on 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya where the Babri mosque stood until 6 December 1992. The judgment marks the closure of an inter-religious, legal and political dispute which has lasted for well over a century. Read more.

‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight

A professor of GB Pant University allegedly asked a girl student over phone to come to his home for cooking at midnight as his wife was not at home. The girl students complained to the VC that the professor, who held the charge of warden of their hostel, was allegedly making calls to a girl at midnight. Read more.

‘Guess I wasn’t consistent with shot selection in Tests,’ Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who helped India win the T20 series against Bangladesh recently, wants to use the domestic season as platform to make a Test comeback.The left-handed batsman, who hasn’t played a Test for over a year, has joined the Delhi T20 team and will play the last three league games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Read more.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pray with family at Golden Temple post first wedding anniversary. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, along with their families, headed to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday a day after their first wedding anniversary. The Padukones and the Bhavnanis had visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple on Thursday to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Read more.