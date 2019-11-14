e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Call on odd-even drive to be taken on Friday, 475 fined on Thursday

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

A decision on extending the odd-even road space rationing drive will be taken on Friday, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

“As of now, Friday is the last day of the odd-even drive in Delhi. However, we have received a number of requests and appeals to extend the drive as air quality is still in the severe category,” Gahlot said.

The minister said a final call on whether the road rationing drive should be extended would be taken only on Friday, based on the air pollution levels. On Wednesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Delhi government was ready to extend the odd-even drive if pollution levels in the national capital continued to spike.

On Thursday, 475drivers were prosecuted for violating the drive. With this, the total number of challans issued since November 4, when the drive started, stands at 4,309.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel once again staged a protest against the scheme. On Thursday, the leader stood at the busy ITO intersection holding placards blaming the Delhi government for the spike in pollution levels.

“The Kejriwal government failed to work on 90% of the internal factors that cause pollution. Kejriwal should resign for making Delhi a gas chamber. Even the Supreme Court has raised serious questions on the implementation and impact of the odd-even drive,” Goel said.

On the first day of the odd-even drive, Goel had staged a protest by deliberately violating the rule.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for violating the pollution control norms in Delhi. “When pollution increases in Delhi, the BJP celebrates and their slogan is ‘Pradushan Badhao’ (increase pollution). It’s unfortunate that when the AAP government arranged a four-day laser show to encourage people not to burn crackers this Diwali, the BJP encouraged people to burn crackers in Diwali,” said Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP.

“When the AAP government brought back odd-even, then BJP leaders drove cars violating the norms, he said.

The AAP leader urged union environment minister Prakash Javadekar to hold a meeting with all state governments of North India to discuss solutions for stop stubble burning and suggest long-term anti-pollution measures.

top news
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
I-T searches on civil contractors in Mumbai reveal ₹735 crore irregularities
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
‘You feel you are losing the match, but...’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ sets human flight speed record in his jet-powered suit
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities