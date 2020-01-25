News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Metro services to be partially restricted on Republic Day and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Metro services on Republic Day: Early trains, closed stations and more

Services of Delhi Metro will be restricted partially on Sunday under the instructions of the city police as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

US urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge

The United States has urged India to permit regular access by our diplomats, and to move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told reporters at a news conference in Washington after her return from a trip to the region.

‘Tihar gave all papers’: Delhi court rejects plea of December 16 gang rape convicts’ lawyer

A Delhi court on Saturday disposed off a plea by the lawyer of the death row convicts in the 2012 gang rape and murder case seeking additional documents after the court noted that no documents are pending and all the documents have been supplied.

Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob | Opinion

If a country loses the art of having a conversation with itself, that only strengthens majoritarianism. Rightwing trolls have certainly been the key offenders in organised trolling, vilification campaigns, slander and even sexual violence. But if the progressive response is to counter it, albeit in a less abusive idiom, with the same sort of thought control, it is entirely self-defeating, writes journalist Barkha Dutt

‘Aussies & ball-tampering’: Federer’s opponent accused of altering ball condition

Roger Federer survived a thrilling five-set encounter against Australia’s John Millman in round 3 of Australian Open on Friday. The 20-time Grand Slam Champion eventually came out the winner after a tie-breaker in the final set, and advanced to the fourth round win. But despite the strong fight, his Australian opponent John Millman was accused of “ball tampering” during the clash.

Amitabh Bachchan poses with ‘ladies at work’ Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan and others

After treating fans with pictures of himself posing with Katrina Kaif, wife Jaya Bachchan and south stars Nagarjuna, Shivraj Kumar and Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a fresh picture from the sets of the ad where he is posing with the “ladies at work”. Reportedly shooting for a jewelry brand ad, he also announced that the shooting came to end.



The many colours of Mandawa, a Sekhawati heritage

Just 170 km from Jaipur and about 260 km from Delhi lies an erstwhile little town full of colours and devoid of noise. Mandawa, a village in the Sekhawati region of Rajasthan, is bordered by the Aravalis in the east and the desert sands in the west.

