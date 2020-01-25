e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge

US diplomat urges India to release Kashmiri leaders detained without charge

US diplomat Alice Wells, who has just returned from a trip to the region besides attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, said nowhere this shift is more visible than in the Indo-Pacific region.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 10:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Alice Wells, the acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, recently visited India.
Alice Wells, the acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, recently visited India. (ANI / Twitter )
         

India is moving away from having a passive foreign policy to the one vigorously advancing its interests, a top American diplomat said Friday, attributing the trend to New Delhi’s “broadening strategic horizons” over the past two decades.

“It’s clear that India’s broadening strategic horizons over the past two decades have resulted in a shift away from a passive foreign policy to the one that advances Indian interests more vigorously,” acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told reporters at a news conference.

Wells, who has just returned from a trip to the region besides attending the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, said nowhere this shift is more visible than in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Whether it’s in our growing maritime and naval cooperation, the Quad, India’s Act East Policy, there’s virtually no daylight in our approaches to the Indo-Pacific,” she said. Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger’s remarks at Raisina Dialogue endorsing an Indo-Pacific region stretching from California to Kilimanjaro only further reinforced the strategic convergence, she added.

While in New Delhi, she had meetings with her Indian counterparts, which she said were focused on how to build on the diplomatic and defence gains achieved during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue last December. With continued progress on defense cooperation, peacekeeping operations, space, counterterrorism, trade, people-to-people initiatives, and more, she said the quality and frequency of India-US naval cooperation, especially the information sharing, have reached unprecedented levels. The two countries also remain focused on achieving a trade deal that promotes fairness and reciprocity, she noted.

“The visit also offered an opportunity to hear more regarding developments with India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, which is undergoing, I would say, a vigorous democratic scrutiny, whether it’s in streets, by the political opposition, media, or the courts. We continue to underscore the importance of the principle of equal protection under the law,” Wells said.

“On Jammu and Kashmir, I was pleased to see some incremental steps, including the partial return of internet service in Kashmir,” she told reporters. She also described the visit by US ambassador and other foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir as “a useful step”.

“We also continue to urge the government to permit regular access by our diplomats, and to move swiftly to release those political leaders detained without charge,” Wells said.

tags
top news
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Facial recognition system, drones: 4-layer security in Delhi for R-Day
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
Dec 16 gang rape convicts on suicide watch, most guarded in Tihar Jail
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
‘CM can’t be on street protesting against law’: Bengal governor
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
George Soros dubs rise of nationalism in India a ‘setback’
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Opinion| Indians can no longer talk to each other in the age of the mob
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Australian Open Day 6 Live: World No. 1 Nadal wins first set 6-1
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Gurugram woman cop booked for forging senior’s sign, illegally spying on husband
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news