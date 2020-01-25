e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi Metro services on Republic Day: Early trains, closed stations and more

Delhi Metro services on Republic Day: Early trains, closed stations and more



india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 11:09 IST
HT Correspondent

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Services of Delhi Metro will be restricted partially on Sunday.
Services of Delhi Metro will be restricted partially on Sunday.(Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)
         

Services of Delhi Metro will be restricted partially on Sunday under the instructions of the city police as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations.

Trains on Delhi Metro’s several lines, including Line 2 from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli and Line 6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh, will start from 6am instead of 8am on Sunday.

In addition, services on Phase-III corridors of the Delhi Metro will also begin two hours earlier than the normal schedule.

These corridors are—L-1 Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); L-2 from Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli; L-3 and 4 from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City; L-5 from Mundka to Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh; L-6 from Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh); L-7 from Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1; L-7 from EX Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar; L-8 from Janak Puri West to Botanical Garden and L-9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh.

The entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of the services till 12pm. The stations on Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk will also remain closed from 8:45am to 12pm.

All parking lots will remain closed from 6am on January 25 to 2pm on January 26 as part of the security arrangements.

Security has been stepped up across all Delhi Metro stations a week before Republic Day for the safety of passengers.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who arrived in India on Friday for a four-day visit, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. He will be the third Brazilian president to attend the Republic Day parade as the guest of honour.

He will also hold talks with the Indian leadership to bolster trade and investment between the two countries.

