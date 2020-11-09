News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 08:58 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Delhi’s air quality remains in severe category for five days in a row

The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the “severe” category for the fifth consecutive day on Monday morning. The AQI on Monday at 6am was 459, which was higher than the previous day’s 24-hour average of 416. Read more

15th Finance Commission submits its report today: Key things to know

The NK Singh-headed 15th Finance Commission, the body that decides the shares of the Centre and states in all taxes and revenues of the nation, will submit its final report to President Ram Nath Kovind today (November 9). The report is unlikely to be made public anytime soon and will possibly be tabled in Parliament, along with an action-taken report, by finance minister Nirmala Sithramaram when she presents the Union budget next year on February 1. Read more

Ahead of the NGT order on firecracker ban, here’s what different states have done

Amid the ongoing festival season and rising cases of Covid-19, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is expected to pronounce its order on firecracker ban on Monday. Reserving its order on November 5, it had issued notice to Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and four state governments on whether use of firecrackers be banned from November 7-30 in the interest of public health and environment. Read more

Firoz Nadiadwala on wife Shabana Saeed’s arrest by NCB: ‘The truth will be out’

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has responded to the arrest of his wife, Shabana Saeed, on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). While he did not comment on the drugs charges, he seemed to suggest that they were false. He said that ‘the truth will be out’. Read more

Google Stadia may soon get support for Safari in iOS 14

Google launched its cloud-based game streaming service, Stadia, in 2019. At the time, the service was available on select Android devices. Over time, the company has not only included support for more Android devices, but it has also Web and Chromecast. Now, word is that the company is gearing to bring the gaming service to Apple devices. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Has become one of my favourites’ - Brian Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of Indian Premier League

In an interview with Hindustan Times, former West Indies captain Brian Lara was asked to throw some lights on the young Indian talent on display. The legendary left-hander named six young Indian batsmen who impressed him the most. Read more

Ever wonder how astronauts wash hair in space? This video has the answer

When people asked you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” as a kid, did you ever say astronaut? Did you ever watch 2001: A Space Odyssey and wish you could embark on a galactic adventure too? Did you read The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and pretend that you were Arthur Dent yourself? If you answered a ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, then you may identify as a ‘space enthusiast’, and thus, may thoroughly enjoy this recording. Watch here

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?:

One of the highlights of Donald Trump’s Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. Watch here