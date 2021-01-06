News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s AQI deteriorates slightly and all the latest news

Delhi AQI deteriorates slightly; rainfall likely to continue in parts of city

Air quality in Delhi showed minor deterioration on Wednesday morning but remained in the moderate zone with the hourly average air quality index at 7am reaching 171. Read more

‘In line with public trust standards’: How SC judges arrived at Central Vista decision

Arriving at a decision granting approval to the Central Vista redevelopment plan was not straight forward. The majority decision of the Supreme Court, authored by two on a three-judge bench, laboured to arrive at a conclusion. Read more

India vs Australia: Who will make Sydney grade?

Rohit Sharma testing negative for Covid-19 before arriving in Sydney may have cleared the air over a possible bio-security crisis, but another question remains: will he be named in India’s XI for the third Test starting Thursday? Read more

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service: Accept it or your account will be deleted

WhatsApp on late Tuesday evening started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its Terms of Service and its privacy policy. Read more

NASA posts stunning pic of sunrise with inspirational caption. Seen it yet?

If you’re looking for an uplifting and motivational post to start your morning, then look no further. This picture by NASA, which shows the horizon and coastline of the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador during sunrise, may just do the trick. Read more

AR Rahman on why he embraced Islam but wouldn’t want to impose it on anyone else

AR Rahman was born Dileep Kumar, but embraced Islam, along with his family, some time after the death of his father, music composer RK Shekhar, and some time before the release of his first major project, Roja. Read more

Khushi Kapoor adds a touch of street style to Rs 2k chic dress, we are taking notes

Even though Khushi Kapoor has not yet made her Bollywood debut, she is quite the celebrity in the fashion space. Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister is known for her impeccable style and her sartorial picks which vibe with everyone. Read more

War of words between Indian vaccine-makers SII & Bharat Biotech, then truce

Just days after Indian regulators cleared the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for emergency use in the country, the chiefs of two top vaccine-makers engaged in a spat. Watch