News updates from Hindustan Times: Fadnavis slams MVA government, calls it ‘anti-development’ and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 13:14 IST

Fadnavis hits out at MVA government, calls it anti-development

Former Maharastra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has slammed the ruling Shiv Sena and its leadership for being “anti development” and accused them of stalling infrastructure projects key to Mumbai’s development. He blamed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic, excessive electricity bills, and cases against journalists-activists.Read more

India uniquely poised to leap ahead in information era: PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit

India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era and the country has the best minds as well as the biggest markets for doing so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Modi said India’s local technology solutions have the potential to go global and it is time for them to be designed in India and deployed for the world. Read more

Corona Thomas: Kerala local body polls candidate is making heads turn

While some may have coined the jingle ‘Go Corona Go’ but in south Kerala’s Kollam, a lot of people are chanting ‘Corona ki Jai’ or ‘hail corona’. Corona Thomas (24) is the BJP candidate in Kollam Corporation’s Mathilil ward. All said and done, coronavirus wasn’t very kind on Corona Thomas either. Infected with the viral disease, she gave birth to a baby girl in October. Read more

Covid-19 and Guillain Barre Syndrome: Relation, causes and symptoms

Several neurologists in Mumbai came together last week to conduct a study on a rare neurological complication, the Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), in patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The effort came after more than 24 patients developed paralysis due to GBS. The study hopes to establish a correlation between Covid-19 and GBS and is slated to be finished in three weeks. Read more

Hyundai Elantra 2021 gets two 10.25 inch screens, features to rival luxury cars

Hyundai Elantra 2021 is making a bold claim of being one of the better looking sedans on global roads but it is also making the rather boisterous claim of being a car that is loaded to the brim with features, several of which are only found in high-end luxury brands and price points far higher. Read more

‘They are big players’: Harbhajan Singh names two batsmen who can stand up in Virat Kohli’s absence in Australia Tests

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the best way for the Indian cricket team to deal with Virat Kohli’s absence after the first Test against Australia is to forget about it. Kohli’s departure from Australia after the day-night Test in Adelaide is a blow for India not only because of his batting but due to the effect he has on his players on the field. Read more

Chhath Puja 2020: History, significance, date and time of celebration

Celebrated primarily in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and the Madhesh region of Nepal. Chhath is an ancient Vedic festival, historically native to the Indian subcontinent and Chhath Puja, which is central to the celebration of this festival is dedicated in honour of the solar deity, Surya and his sister Shashti Devi (Chhathi Maiya), in order to get their blessing and to thank them for bestowing all the fortunes of life. Read more

Neha Kakkar shares romantic pictures with Rohanpreet Singh from their honeymoon. See them here

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh are still on their honeymoon. She shared fresh pictures and the two look very much in love. Sharing them, Neha wrote: “Thank you @addressboulevard @addresshotels Our Look: Styled by Me #NehuPreet.” Sharing another lot, she wrote: “Fun at breakfast table with @rohanpreetsingh @addressboulevard @addresshotels Our Look: Styled by Me #NehuPreet.” See them here

Video of kids playing basketball shows how teamwork makes the dream work

“If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself,” years ago founder of the Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford, said these words and they still stand true. It is often by working together that we achieve so much more. This video, shared on Twitter, perfectly showcases that notion. Watch

Watch: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 103rd birth anniversary. He visited Shakti Sthal, the memorial of Indira Gandhi in the national capital, to pay tribute to his grandmother & former Prime Minister. He also tweeted one of her pictures and wrote, ““I pay my tribute on the birth anniversary of Smt. Indira Gandhi, an efficient Prime Minister and form of power. Watch