News updates from Hindustan Times: Flight with Covid-19 vaccine leaves for Delhi

First flight ferrying Covid-19 vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi

The first flight ferrying Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) in Pune departed at 8am and will land in Delhi at 10.15am, officials aware of the development said. Read more

No chief guest this R-Day

India has decided to go ahead with a truncated parade to mark Republic Day (January 26) without a chief guest, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

Maharashtra targets 50,000 shots on first day of vaccination drive

The Maharashtra government expects around 50,000 of its health workers to be inoculated on the first day of the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive, starting from January 16 across India. Read more

India vs Australia: 'Spoke to Ashwin, had a bit of laugh,' Tim Paine apologises for sledging incident during Sydney Test

Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday issued an apology for his misconduct on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against India in Sydney. Speaking to reporters, Paine admitted that he let the pressure get to him and said a few words he should not have said. Read more

First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here

The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is here! Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family. Read more

Sonakshi Sinha’s hand embroidered cape, kite pants set gleeful mood for the week

Adding all the missing energy and warmth to our weekday, Dabangg star Sonkashi Sinha served a radiant look from her sartorial closet which has set us swooning over her fusion style early morning. Read more

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin today in India

Sony’s much-awaited PlayStation 5 will finally be available for pre-orders in India today. Sony’s latest gaming console is scheduled to launch in India on February 2. Read more