News updates from Hindustan Times: Flight with Covid-19 vaccine leaves for Delhi
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
First flight ferrying Covid-19 vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi
The first flight ferrying Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India’s (SII) in Pune departed at 8am and will land in Delhi at 10.15am, officials aware of the development said. Read more
No chief guest this R-Day
India has decided to go ahead with a truncated parade to mark Republic Day (January 26) without a chief guest, people familiar with the matter said. Read more
Maharashtra targets 50,000 shots on first day of vaccination drive
The Maharashtra government expects around 50,000 of its health workers to be inoculated on the first day of the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive, starting from January 16 across India. Read more
India vs Australia: 'Spoke to Ashwin, had a bit of laugh,' Tim Paine apologises for sledging incident during Sydney Test
Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday issued an apology for his misconduct on Day 5 of the 3rd Test against India in Sydney. Speaking to reporters, Paine admitted that he let the pressure get to him and said a few words he should not have said. Read more
First photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby girl takes internet by storm. See it here
The first picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter is here! Virat’s brother, Vikas Kohli, took to Instagram to welcome the new member of the family. Read more
Sonakshi Sinha’s hand embroidered cape, kite pants set gleeful mood for the week
Adding all the missing energy and warmth to our weekday, Dabangg star Sonkashi Sinha served a radiant look from her sartorial closet which has set us swooning over her fusion style early morning. Read more
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin today in India
Sony’s much-awaited PlayStation 5 will finally be available for pre-orders in India today. Sony’s latest gaming console is scheduled to launch in India on February 2. Read more
India-Bangladesh agree to enhance fight against global terrorist groups
54.72 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses received till Tuesday afternoon: Centre
‘Will hold ground in Ladakh for as long as needed’: Gen Naravane on standoff
- Hindustan Times reported on Monday that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has moved back at least 10,000 soldiers from depth areas in the Ladakh theatre to rear positions but the PLA’s frontline deployments remain unchanged.
EC, home secy discuss requirement of central forces for upcoming assembly polls
Nepalese PM’s comment on disputed areas sparks unease along Pithoragarh border
- The Pithoragarh District Magistrate said border patrolling agencies are on alert as always even as the border crossing points remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
JP Nadda holds meetings with Assam BJP leaders on assembly polls
Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by SC on farm laws
In Chhattisgarh, 3 doctors booked for negligence in operating on 5-year-old
- According to the complaint, Kevat, a labourer and resident of Belgari Basti locality, had taken his child to the district hospital on January 6 where Dr Panigrahi told him that the boy was suffering from hernia and advised a sonography.
'Khalistanis have infiltrated farmers' protest’, says Attorney General
Covishield, Covaxin tested on thousands, no doubts about safety: VK Paul
NIA files charge-sheet against doctor who joined ISIS
SC asks committee it formed on farm laws to hold first sitting within 10 days
Delhi Riots: Court grants bail to two accused
Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district
Villagers in Uttarakhand ban ‘anti-farmer, pro-farm laws politicians’
- The banners came up a few days after Uttarakhand education minister Arvind Pandey had to face the anger of villagers while going to attend a programme on January 5.
