News updates from Hindustan Times: Governor Koshyari rejects Shiv Sena’s request for more time, invites NCP and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Governor Koshyari rejects Shiv Sena’s request for more time, invites NCP

Eknath Shinde, the leader of Shiv Sena’s legislative party and Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray on Monday told Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that the Sena was willing to form Maharashtra’s next government with the support of its partners but needed 48 hours to let its brand-new allies complete their formalities. Emerging out of the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after that the governor had denied their request of two days to prove support but not rejected their claim.

Read full story here.

India has done well to go ahead with Kartarpur | Opinion

Visible diplomatic breakthroughs in the frozen India-Pakistan terrain are rare. When they occur, they must be applauded and celebrated. The opening of the Kartarpur corridor is one such breakthrough. The successful completion of the negotiation to establish such a corridor, construct it, and declare it open — all within a finite period — represents that rare cocktail of steps that together constitute a success.

Read full story here.

‘What a potential he has’: Arvind Sawant praises Thackeray Jr, offers proof

Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of Shiv Sena’s first family to contest elections, has the “potential” and “is a visionary leader”, senior Sena leader Arvind Sawant said on Monday as his party preps to head to Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government before its 7.30 pm deadline ends.

Read full story here.

The anatomy of an apology, according to Eve Ensler

Speaking to a small group of journalists in New Delhi, ahead of the launch of One Billion Rising’s 2020 agenda, noted Vagina Monologues playwright Eve Ensler said that it was essential to focus our attention to restorative justice to end endemic violence against women.

Read full story here.

Katrina Kaif ditched these three things to get a flat belly. Read on

The charming Katrina Kaif who effortlessly looks gorgeous in every outfit she wears gives us strong fitness goals. The actor is undeniably one of the fittest individuals in the Hindi film industry and her covetous curves are to die for.

Read full story here.

Irfan Pathan, Parvez Rasool meet BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir

Sourav Ganguly has assured his full support for development of cricket in Jammu and Kashmir after a delegation comprising regular skipper Parvez Rasool, mentor Irfan Pathan and a senior official met the BCCI president at the headquarters on Monday.

Read full story here.

Kareena Kapoor enjoys sarson ka saag with butter, as Karisma Kapoor drools. See pic

A picture of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan eating a typical Punjabi meal of sarson ka saag and makki ki roti, with butter, has been shared online. Kareena is currently shooting her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, in Chandigarh with actor Aamir Khan.

Read full story here.