News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:08 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Motivated’: Govt responds to US Commission statement on citizenship bill

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the statements made by a committee of the US government on religious freedom on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill are “inaccurate and unwarranted”. Read here

Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions

The Shiv Sena, which had supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, defended its decision but prepared the ground to take a sharp u-turn in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. Read more

‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill

While spokesperson and legislators from making any comment on the issue, JD (U)’s U-turn, particularly after their constant opposition to the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and the CAB, has not at all surprised the political experts. Read more

A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank

Erwin Singh Braich, the mysterious tycoon behind a $1.2 billion bid to rescue a beleaguered Indian bank, says he is Canada’s richest man with a story so fabulous that Netflix Inc. wants to tell it. Read more

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: Predicted XI - Virat Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider

India need to tinker with their batting line-up and bowling set up for the decider against the Windies in Mumbai. The pitch is expected to be as flat as a cemented turf and the Windies have enough firepower to blow the hosts away. Read more

Chhapaak trailer: Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar bring powerful and painful story of an acid attack survivor

Deepika channels the immense pain and trauma in the beginning and later, the strength to carry on. In the film’s lighter moments, she learns to live and laugh again. Read more

Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan stun on The Power List 2019 red carpet: Here are all the looks

From hosting Bollywood A-listers to style icons, to some of the most popular names in fashion, Vogue India and Nykaa Fashion’s first-ever collaboration, The Power List 2019 was held in Mumbai last night and was a completely star-studded evening. Read more