News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt’s stimulus package amid Covid-19 crisis on anvil and all the latest news

Updated: May 12, 2020 09:08 IST

Covid-19 crisis: Govt’s stimulus package on anvil

A comprehensive package of policy reforms, financial incentives and monetary measures is in the works to re-energise the economy by giving more fiscal space to the states, accelerating public works, easing the availability of credit and putting more cash in the hands of the people to generate demand, three people aware of the plan said. Read more.

Train services resume today after nearly two months; 54,000 bookings done, says railways ministry

The Indian Railways is resuming passenger train operations from Tuesday, nearly two months after services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. Read more.

PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that states will have greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations after May 17, within a broad national framework while underlining that India faced two challenges— reducing the transmission rate of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and resuming public activity gradually. Read more.

Priyanka Chopra steps out for the first time after two months of quarantine, says ‘eyes are never quiet’ behind a mask

Priyanka Chopra finally stepped out on Monday after a two-month long quarantine with husband Nick Jonas at her home in Los Angeles. The actor shared a new selfie which showed her wearing a mask as life slowly returned to normal in the US which has witnessed over 80,000 deaths due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more.

Bandana: A stylish fix to lockdown hair

Bandana has become the most sought-after accessory for men during the lockdown. While the trend was big on the ramp with designers styling printed bandanas with their clothes for a while now, the lockdown has made more men to tie this cool and summery accessory around their forehead. Read more.

Who’s this batting like Sachin: When Former Pakistan captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar

Being compared to the greats of the game can be a big shot in the arm for any young cricketer. In India, if that comparison is with legendary Sachin Tendulkar then the scrutiny is double. Nobody knows it better than current India captain Virat Kohli, who is always compared to Tendulkar on stats and records. Read more.

DCW notice to DU over pressuring NE women students’ to vacate hostel

The Delhi Commission for Women on Monday issued a notice to Delhi University after female students from the northeast filed a complaint, alleging that they have been forced to vacate the hostel amid the lockdown. Read more.