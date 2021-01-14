News updates from Hindustan Times: Government trying to destroy farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Mark my words…’: Rahul Gandhi says Centre will be forced to repeal farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed confidence in the ongoing agitation by farmers’ unions at Delhi’s borders and claimed that the government would be forced to repeal the farm laws introduced by the government. Read more

Delhi government relieves teachers from bird flu duties

Delhi government on Thursday announced that teachers were being relieved from field duties related to the prevention of avian influenza (bird blue) in the national Capital. Read more

'Covaxin, Covishield properly tested and are safe': Madhya Pradesh CM

Two days ahead of the nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday that Covaxin and Covishield vaccines are safe. Read more

Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol

Google suspended all political advertising after last week's attack on the US Capitol to avoid incitement of more violence, said the company's spokesperson on Wednesday. Read more

'He's going to be even more threatening in India': Gautam Gambhir expects Jasprit Bumrah to be lethal against England

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir has urged the Indian team management to be careful with Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management during the home series against England. Read more

WhatsApp privacy policy debate: Indian government monitoring developments, may step in soon

Even as the privacy debate around WhatsApp rages on, the government of India might finally be stepping in, as per reports. WhatsApp's recent change in privacy policy has users cornered into either accepting it or giving up the messaging app next month when the policy comes into play. Read more

Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

The last year has been full of video calls and virtual meetups. It was the internet that helped us survive through the worldwide lockdown where we kept in touch with our closed ones and were able to Work From Home. However, a lot of people are still avoiding travel as much as they can and making things work online. Priyanka Chopra is one of them. Read more

‘Just like her mom’: Dance video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy wins people over

A video of Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has now created a buzz online. Shared by her grandmother Tina Knowles, the video shows the 9-year-old rocking the dance floor with her amazing moves. Read more

Watch| ‘2021 will be celebrated as Golden Victory Year’: Army Chief at Veterans’ Day