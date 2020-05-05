News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Govt without a heart’: Shivakumar stings Yediyurappa on Covid-19 response and all the latest news

e-paper
May 05, 2020 20:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar leaves after a meeting with state DGP Praveen Sood (unseen), in Bengaluru. (PTI)
‘Govt without a heart’: Shivakumar stings Yediyurappa on Covid-19 response

In what is being seen as an astute political move by Congress, offering to pay fare of the migrants travelling across the country back to their native states, part of the credit should go to its Karnataka unit which made this initial offer to the state government locally on Saturday. Read more.

‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Centre’s plan to bring back Indians stranded abroad without testing them for coronavirus was fraught with risks. Read more.

Flights for stranded Indians to cost Rs 1 lakh from US, Rs 16k from UAE

Around 15,000 stranded Indians are expected to be flown back to India in 64 flights in the first week of the government’s mammoth exercise to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad, union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said Tuesday. Read more.

In Centre’s plan to get Indians abroad home, Aarogya Setu app must

As Centre plans mega evacuation plan, beginning Thursday, for Indians abroad, the ministry of home affairs issued a list of instructions which included a mandatory download of the Aarogya Setu app. Read more.

China must come clean on Covid-19| Opinion

China insists it has been fully transparent and hidden nothing on the killer coronavirus disease (Covid-19), whose international spread from Wuhan has turned into the greatest disaster of our time. So, why is Beijing opposing an independent international inquiry into the origins and spread of the virus? Read more.

Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anup said, “Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet.” Read more.

Met Gala 2020: Priyanka Chopra’s princess dreams, Kylie Jenner’s ripped dress at the red carpet

The first Monday of May is a big day in fashion, this is the day when the Met Gala takes place, and the biggest names in fashion and entertainment strut their stuff on the iconic red carpet. However, this year, on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Gala was cancelled. Read more.

Fred the doggo must be made for customer service because of the cute looks he is serving

We all know that the first day at a new job can be a little nerve-racking. It can be particularly hard if you work in customer service because customers predominantly only require service when they’re unhappy with something. Read more.

Does coronavirus affect children differently?

Covid-19, the disease caused by the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus appears to have largely spared young children. Most hospitalisations and deaths are among older adults and those with chronic illnesses, like diabetes, asthma, hypertension etc. However, clinicians in the US and Europe are investigating the possible link of a deadly inflammatory syndrome with coronavirus disease. Watch here.

