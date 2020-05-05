e-paper
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test

Beginning Thursday, around 15,000 stranded Indians are expected to be flown back to India in 64 flights in a mammoth exercise to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the Centre’s plan to bring back Indians stranded abroad without testing them for coronavirus was fraught with risks.

Beginning Thursday, around 15,000 stranded Indians are expected to be flown back to India in 64 flights in a mammoth exercise to evacuate stranded Indians from abroad.

“Many of them are coming without tests there. So we can’t take any risk at this point. It would have been ideal if they undergo tests before taking flights,” said the Kerala CM in a letter to PM Modi.

At the time of boarding the plane or ship, the passengers will be put through thermal screening as per health protocol. Also, only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to make the journey.

During the journey, the passengers are expected to wear masks, maintain environmental, respiratory and hand hygiene.

Upon arrival the passengers will mandatorily be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days, the cost of which will be borne by them.

