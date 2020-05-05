Anup Jalota denies marrying Jasleen Matharu, says she is like his ‘daughter’ and he ‘will do her kanyadaan’

Updated: May 05, 2020 19:10 IST

Days after Jasleen Matharu shared a picture of herself wearing sindoor (vermilion) and chooda (bridal bangles), Anup Jalota has refuted speculation that they got married during the lockdown. In fact, he said that she was like a ‘daughter’ to him and he will do her kanyadaan (a Hindu ritual in which the bride’s father ‘gives her away’).

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anup said, “Not Again! My marriage to Jasleen is news to me. I and her father are looking for a suitable match for her. I have suggested to them a Punjabi boy living in Canada. Nothing is fixed yet.”

Anup insisted that his relationship with Jasleen was purely platonic. “I gave a statement to you after coming out from Big Boss that I will do her kanyadaan. And I will. She is my student and daughter-like to me,” he said.

Earlier, Jasleen clarified that she wore sindoor and chooda to shoot for a TikTok video, and did not expect the picture to cause so much confusion among fans. “I was shooting a music video on the song Chupke Se from Saathiya at home. Yes, I dressed like a newly-wed girl at her honeymoon. But surely, I didn’t expect that it would lead to so much chaos,” she said in an interview.

Recently, Jasleen was seen on the swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was one of the contenders to marry Paras Chhabra but was evicted from the show due to less votes.

Jasleen came in the spotlight when she entered Bigg Boss 12 with Anup, 37 years her senior, as a couple. Though she claimed that they were dating for three years before entering the show, she later said it was a ‘prank’ gone horribly wrong and that the only relationship between them is that of a student and teacher.

Meanwhile, Anup and Jasleen will star together in a film titled Vo Meri Student Hai. The film will be directed by her father Kesar Matharu.

