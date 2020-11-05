News updates from Hindustan Times: Harsh Vardhan urges testing for those who report -ve in antigen test in Delhi and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:06 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Harsh Vardhan urges testing for those who test -ve in antigen test

Amid surge in coronavirus cases in Delhi, union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday asked the state government to ensure mandatory testing for all those who develop symptoms after testing negative on a rapid antigen test. Read more

Ex-Karnataka minister arrested by CBI in BJP worker’s murder case

Senior Congress leader and former minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet Vinay Kulkarni was arrested on Thursday from his residence at Barakotri in Dharwad district by the CBI probing the 2016 murder of a BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. Read more

1,10,000 medical staff on priority to receive first round of Covid-19 vaccine

The Pune district administration is now geared for the distribution of the Covid vaccination, under its “Negcav” (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19) programme, formed by the district administration. Read more

IPL 2020, MI vs DC: Delhi Capitals players wear black arm bands during Qualifier 1, here’s why

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals team stepped out to the take the field wearing black arm bands during the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians on Thursday. The reason for wearing the black arm bands was that DC fast bowler Mohit Sharma had to fly back home before the match following the death of his father. Read more

Eager fan slips something into Ananya Panday’s hand, as actor’s team tries to block her

A paparazzi video that shows actor Ananya Panday being approached by an eager fan has been shared online. Ananya was exiting the Dharma Productions office when the fan approached her, in the presence of several photographers. Read more

Brad Pitt visits Angelina Jolie’s home in a bid to end the ‘ugliness’ around bitter custody battle: Report

Actor Brad Pitt visited his ex-wife Angelina Jolie at her Los Angeles home recently, amid their ongoing custody battle over their six kids. The actor reportedly arrived with the intention of ‘making peace’ with his former wife. Read more

‘Our hearts have no wrinkles’: 69-year-old raps on buses in Colombian to make ends meet, spreads smiles in the process

With her pink cardigan and thick glasses, “Toothless Cindy” is becoming a musical sensation on Colombian public transport. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli turns 32, cuts cake with wife Anushka Sharma by his side

Cricketer Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated his birthday in style. Kohli celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and others. His Royal Challengers Bangalore team also took part in the birthday bash. Watch here