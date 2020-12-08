News updates from Hindustan Times: Haryana farm group backs Centre’s agricultural laws and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:56 IST

One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws

A group of farmers from Haryana met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws, appealing the minister not to repeal the legislation. Read more

Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation and the Covid-19 pandemic, a party functionary said Tuesday. Read more

‘Mystery disease’ in Eluru: Central team to take stock

The Centre rushed a three-member expert team to the Andhra Pradesh town of Eluru on Monday as authorities struggled to control a yet-to-be-identified “mystery” disease and 171 more patients were admitted to hospital. Read more

China sends warplanes, troops for drill in Pakistan

China has dispatched fighter aircraft and troops to a Pakistani airbase close to the Gujarat border to take part in the latest edition of a bilateral military exercise, the Chinese military announced on Monday evening. Read more

India will have a strong attack if he plays with Bumrah and Bhuvi: Sehwag names third Indian pacer for T20 World Cup 2021

Former Indian opener and captain Virender Sehwag has opined that pacer T Natarajan can play a major role in making the Indian bowling attack look extremely dangerous in next year’s ICC World T20. Read more

Twitter reveals what Indians talked about the most this year

Twitter has revealed what Indians have talked about the most on its platform this year. The results aren’t surprising as the most talked about topics were Covid 19, Sushant Singh Rajput, and the Hathras gang rape. Read more

Mumbai Police shares viral video of kid getting haircut. Here’s why

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you must have seen the viral video of a kid named Anushrut. The clip shows the cutie being less-than-pleased about getting a haircut. Read more