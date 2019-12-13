News updates from Hindustan Times| China says deal agreed, U.S. to roll back tariffs in stages and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:18 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

China says deal agreed, U.S. to roll back tariffs in stages

China and the U.S. have agreed on the text of a phase one trade deal, which will see the removal of tariffs on Chinese goods in stages, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said. Read more here.

House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote

US lawmakers took the grave step Friday of approving two charges against Donald Trump, setting up a full House of Representatives vote to impeach the president over his alleged misconduct. Read more here.

India, Russia to jointly attack ‘terror haven’ as part of military exercises

India and Russia will jointly take down a ‘mock up’ terrorist base located in a third country as part of a first of its kind tri-service joint military exercise between the two counties which is to be held in India. Read more here.

Bank fraud: Ratul Puri granted bail by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to bank loan fraud. Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted the relief to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of like amount. Read more here.

Madhya Pradesh govt to enact MCOCA-like law, BJP questions intention

After a year in power, Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to enact an act like Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Interestingly, the party had opposed a similar law in 2010 when the then BJP government introduced it in the state assembly. Read more here.

India vs West Indies: Injured Bhuvneshwar out of WI ODIs, Shardul likely replacement

Senior India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies due to an injury he suffered in the just-concluded T20 series. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur is set to be named Bhuvneshwar’s replacement for the three-match series starting in Chennai on Sunday. Read more here.

Tahira Kashyap says her new short film ‘is straight from the heart’

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap describes her upcoming short film Pinni as a sweet story, adding that it came straight from her heart. Tahira has previously directed the short film Toffee and the music video Kudiye Ni, which featured her brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. Read more here.