News updates from Hindustan Times: IAF chopper on Covid-19 duty makes precautionary landing on expressway and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IAF chopper on Covid-19 duty makes precautionary landing on expressway

An Indian Air Force helicopter on Thursday made a precautionary landing on the Outer Ring Road after developing a technical snag, the IAF said in a statement. Read more

India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries

The exercise to deliver the HCQ and paracetamol tablets has been a complicated exercise since most countries including India do not permit flight operations. Read more

Watch: Maharashtra Police makes Covid-19 lockdown abusers perform yoga

Maharashtra Police on Thursday resorted to an unusual way to punish those who were caught violating Covid-19 lockdown measures in Bibvewadi area of Pune. The police personnel were seen making the violators perform yoga. Read more

Asia doing better than other regions, may recover faster says IMF

Asia is doing better than other regions in the world in their fight against the deadly coronavirus and may recover faster, a top official from the International Monetary Fund has said. Read more

WWE releases more than 18 wrestlers including Kurt Angle and Rusev amid Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the wrestling world hard today. Even though WWE has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by Florida and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to trim their roster. Read more

Reliance Industries, Facebook mull over WeChat-like super-app for India: Report

Reliance Industries and Facebook are planning to develop a super-app that allows users to do more things than simply basic communications, reports Economic Times. Read more

Charlie Chaplin 131st birth anniversary: Heartwarming quotes by the cinematic titan and immortal ‘tramp’

The silent film era’s most popular names, his name is synonymous with telling the most profound stories in the simplest manner with a perfect use of comedy and humour. Read more

Pune Police interrupt friends’ plan to meet during lockdown with hilarious tweet

Lockdown 2.0 is in effect and that means people will have to wait just a little longer to meet their friends and other acquaintances. While many are abiding by the protocol for their own safety, some not so much. Read more

Watch| ‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations