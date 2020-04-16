e-paper
Home / India News / IAF chopper on Covid duty makes precautionary landing on expressway

IAF chopper on Covid duty makes precautionary landing on expressway

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:15 IST
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force helicopter on Thursday made a precautionary landing on the Outer Ring Road after developing a technical snag, the IAF said in a statement.

The Cheetah helicopter was on its way from Hindon to Chandigarh on a Covid-19 related task. “Approximately 3 nautical miles out of Hindon, the aircraft developed technical snag… The actions taken by the pilots were prompt and correct. Recovery aircraft was launched immediately from Hindon. The aircraft was rectified and recovered back promptly and safely at Hindon,” the statement added.

The air force is playing a key role in the fight against the pandemic ferrying medical and essential supplies to different parts of the country. It also evacuated Indians from China and Iran after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Cheetahs play a crucial role in supporting the soldiers on the Siachen glacier, one of the world’s highest battlefields, flying at more than 20,000 feet.

The Kamov-226T light utility choppers, to be built jointly with Russia, are to replace Cheetah and Chetak helicopters. However, the $1-billion programme is yet to kick off and the military may have to wait several years for the new machines.

india news