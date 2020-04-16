State’s coronavirus case count nears 3K

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 00:19 IST

Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count inched closer to 3,000 with 232 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,916. The state had crossed the 2,000 mark just three days ago on April 13, six days after it touched 1,000. The current surge can be attributed to the past two days, which saw 352 and 350 cases respectively.

The state also recorded nine deaths in a day, taking the toll to 187. Of them, six are in Pune, two in Mumbai and one in Akola. The number of people recovered rose to 295, as 36 more recovered and were discharged from various hospitals on Wednesday. Of the total cases, over one-third of them — 2,228 cases — are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Mumbai’s count rose to 1,896 as 140 new cases were recorded in the city on Tuesday. The death toll of the city is 114.

The state government has tested 52,000 samples so far, of which, 48,198 have tested negative.

A total of 5,617 suspected patients are quarantined at government facilities, while 69,738 are home quarantined, stated the state health department.

“It is true that the rise is exponential, but we still believe that it is manageable and we will be able to control the situation. We are now focussing on Mumbai and Pune regions as most of the cases are from there. If the spread in these areas is contained, then the rise of new cases will automatically start declining,” said a senior official from the state health department.

Meanwhile, the state government officially extended the lockdown period till May 3, following the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Earlier, the state government had extended the lockdown period till April 30. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.

Lockdown in the state was imposed from midnight of March 23.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the state government directs that the lockdown orders shall now be extended up to and inclusive of May 3, 2020,” stated the notification issued by chief secretary Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday.

The state government is planning to give further relaxations in the lockdown. “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed district authorities to prioritise infrastructure development works that can be taken up in this period. By this way, jobs to migrant workers can also be made available,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named. The decision on the same is likely to come by April 20.

The mortality rate of the state continued to be twice the national rate at 6.61% on Tuesday. Of the 178 deaths recorded till Tuesday, 81% of them (144 cases) were related to comorbidities and only 19% patients (34 cases) did not have comorbid conditions, stated a data shared by the state medical education department.

The national mortality rate of Covid-19 is 3.29%, with 377 deaths and 11,442 cases as on Tuesday.

Also, of the total 1,966 patients, 64% (1,277 cases) are asymptomatic. It means they are showing no symptoms. While 13% (266 cases) are symptomatic, 2% (34 cases) are in critical condition, 8% (160 cases) have succumbed and 13% (259 cases) recovered, stated the data.

In a bid to reduce the mortality rate of Covid-19 patients in the Mumbai and Pune region, Thackeray held a meeting with leading doctors of private hospitals in Mumbai. Thackeray, during the meeting, said that providing proper medical care for coronavirus patients and reducing the mortality rate is a “challenge” before the state government and the medical fraternity.

Earlier this week, Thackeray set up a task force to prepare a line of treatment for patients and to reduce the fatality rate in the state.

Thackeray interacted with doctors of Saifee Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Hiranandani Hospital, Kokilaben Hospital, Nanavati Hospital and SevenHills hospital, along with Dr Sanjay Oak, under whom the task force is set up.

The chief minister held a detailed discussion on laying out a standardised procedure to treat Covid-19 patients, and on medical care to the affected patients. He also took stock of the availability of intensive care unit (ICUs) in the city. Thackeray also stressed on coordination and planning between three types of hospitals decided to treat Covid-19 patients.