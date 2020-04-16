e-paper
Watch: Maharashtra Police makes Covid-19 lockdown abusers perform yoga 

Watch: Maharashtra Police makes Covid-19 lockdown abusers perform yoga 

The violators were seen on a morning walk on Thursday morning when the entire nation has been placed under a strict lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

india Updated: Apr 16, 2020 12:00 IST
A police official stands in front of the illuminated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Police on Thursday resorted to an unusual way to punish those who were caught violating Covid-19 lockdown measures in Bibvewadi area of Pune. 

The police personnel were seen making the violators perform yoga. The violators were seen on a morning walk on Thursday morning when the entire nation has been placed under a strict lockdown and citizens are urged not to step out of their homes unless very urgent. 

Maharashtra has seen more than 3,000 coronavirus cases till date. On Thursday, the number of active cases in the state rose to 2,916. Maharashtra has registered the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. The state has recorded 187 deaths so far while 295 patients have recovered.

The Ministry of Health on Thursday updated the coronavirus tally in the country to 12,380, the figure includes 10,477 active cases, 1,488 people who have been cured or discharged and 414 deaths.

The national capital has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with as many as 1,578 active Covid-19 cases. 32 people have died from the infection while 40 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data. Tamil Nadu has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country which now stand at 1242. The state has seen 118 recoveries and 14 Covid-19 deaths.

The 21-day nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 keeping in view the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The lockdown will come to end on May 3. 

