e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Asia doing better than other regions, may recover faster says IMF

Asia doing better than other regions, may recover faster says IMF

Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department also said that the impact of the deadly coronavirus on Asia will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
But, since Asia was exposed to the virus before other countries, a recovery may begin earlier, and growth in 2021 is expected to rise to 7.6 percent, Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department said.
But, since Asia was exposed to the virus before other countries, a recovery may begin earlier, and growth in 2021 is expected to rise to 7.6 percent, Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department said.(AP file photo )
         

Asia is doing better than other regions in the world in their fight against the deadly coronavirus and may recover faster, a top official from the International Monetary Fund has said.

Chang Yong Rhee, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department also said that the impact of the deadly coronavirus on Asia will be severe, across the board, and unprecedented.

“Asia is still doing better than other regions and may recover faster. Average growth in Asia is still higher than other regions,” Ree told PTI in an interview.

“We expect growth in Asia to stall at zero per cent in 2020. This is a remarkable downgrade since Asia has not experienced zero growth in the last 60 years!” he said.

This is lower than the annual average growth rates throughout the Global Financial Crisis (4.7 per cent) or the Asian Financial Crisis (1.3 per cent). The downward revisions are substantial and across the board, with the largest revisions for Australia and New Zealand (-9ppt), Japan (-5.9ppt) China(-4.8ppt), he said.

But, since Asia was exposed to the virus before other countries, a recovery may begin earlier, and growth in 2021 is expected to rise to 7.6 percent, Rhee said.

“But not all lost growth can be made up quickly and the impact of the global economic contraction on Asia means that the level of output can be expected to remain below the pre-pandemic level throughout 2021,” he said.

Responding to a question, Rhee noted that the IMF’s forecasts are quite uncertain.

“One of the difficulties in forecasting growth in Asia is the fact that Asian economies are at different stages of the pandemic. The final outcome will also depend on the effectiveness of the containment measures and whether or not there is a second wave of outbreaks. There is potential for surprises on both the upside and the downside,” he said.

The balance of risks is tilted to the downside, given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, he said.

tags
top news
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
India dials up medical diplomacy, sends 85 mn HCQ tablets to 108 countries
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
6,50,000 Covid-19 test kits from China set to arrive in India today
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Pizza delivery boy tests Covid-19 +ve in Delhi, 72 families quarantined
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Two firms begin production of antibody rapid test kits in India
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Did coronavirus originate from China? Trump says US investigating
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
Pollock reveals Sachin’s new plan when he ‘couldn’t tackle short balls’
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
VW reveals Polo-based crossover Nivus in Brazil, may bring it to India
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
‘If WHO knew the gravity of…’: US President Donald Trump doubles down on allegations
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news