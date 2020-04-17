News updates from Hindustan Times: India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 09:04 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India begins controlled trials of plasma therapy

Trials using the antibody-rich blood of patients cured of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have begun, with doctors turning to a pool of 1,600 people in India who have recovered from the infection to test their antibodies as a potential cure for those fighting the disease. Read more

Bengal BJP MP booked under Disaster Management Act, another alleges ‘house arrest’

The police in Bankura district of West Bengal has booked Bankura’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subhas Sarkar under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act (DMA), 2005, for allegedly spreading false alarms. Read more

Odisha tops forest fire incidents in the country for a week

With daytime temperatures breaching over 40 degrees Celsius in around a dozen places in the state since last week, Odisha has topped the list of states in the country concerning forest fires in the last one week. Read more

After WHO row, US is probing China lab link

US President Donald Trump’s administration is urging an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the US doesn’t rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan. Read more

‘Hope cricket resumes as soon as possible’

The Covid-19 pandemic has made us face a difficult time. Especially as an athlete, because we are used to a busy life—we’re always training, travelling and playing matches. Read more

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali tests negative for Covid-19 after staff member tested positive

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has tested negative for the coronavirus. She got the tests done after an in-house staff member had tested positive for the virus earlier this week. Read more

Google, SpaceX to NASA: Top companies, government agencies that banned Zoom

As quickly as Zoom’s popularity rose, so did its security woes. Ever since Zoom’s skeleton of privacy and security issues were out, the company has been trying to fix its mistakes. Read more

Online dating’s new lockdown norms: Are the rules changing?

The first date is so exciting: hair smoothed down, skin glowing, big smiles as both sides see each other and settle down… before the laptop. Sadly, that’s what it’s come to, in lockdown. Video rendezvous, virtual romances, and endless social distancing. Read more

Watch| Coronavirus: 106-year-old beats disease, cheered by hospital staff in UK