News updates from Hindustan Times: India protests over 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC by Pakistan and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:15 IST

India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC

India on Friday registered a strong protest with Pakistan over more than 2,400 unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international boundary this year that have killed 14 Indians.

PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with a swipe at China, says times have changed

On a quiet visit to Ladakh designed to deliver a loud message to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told soldiers posted along the Line of Actual Control that the courage they had demonstrated had sent a message to the entire world. Addressing soldiers deployed in Ladakh, PM Modi said tales about their valour were being spoken in every house across the country.

Sri Lanka police calls off 2011 WC final fixing probe

The Sri Lankan Police on Friday ended its investigation into allegations that the country’s 2011 World Cup final loss to India was fixed, saying it found no evidence after recording statements of stalwarts like Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

TikTok-rival Chingari app crosses 10 million downloads on Google Play Store

Chingari is one the few TikTok rivals seeing huge surge in downloads and users ever since the ban on Chinese apps. The app has now crossed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Bosco on Saroj Khan’s death: ‘We were going to team up for my debut directorial’

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis shares fond memories of working with the late choreographer Saroj Khan, and why he thinks Bollywood would be ‘adhoora’ without her being around. He also reveals that they missed out on working together on his debut film as a director.

JEE Main, NEET 2020: NTA, expert panel to submit recommendations to MHRD today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its recommendations on feasibility of conducting the JEE main and NEET 2020 examination today . The HRD ministry had on Thursday sought a report from a panel of experts headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Vineet Joshi on whether the situation is conducive for conducting the NEET and JEE exams slated in the second half on this month.

People say this picture of a bathroom makes them dizzy. What do you think?

A seemingly normal picture of a bathroom has gone viral with many saying it makes them feel dizzy or gives them a headache. Posted on June 17, this picture has collected over 41,000 shares.

Lipstick under my mask: Creative ways to wear makeup during the pandemic

As wearing masks has become mandatory in order to keep the virus at bay, the pandemic has caused a major downfall for the cosmetics industry, especially lipsticks as the mouth remains completely obscured by the mask.

