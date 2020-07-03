e-paper
JEE Main, NEET 2020: NTA, expert panel to submit recommendations to MHRD today

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its recommendations on feasibility of conducting the JEE main and NEET 2020 examination.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:33 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit its recommendations on feasibility of conducting the JEE main and NEET 2020 examination today . The HRD ministry had on Thursday sought a report from a panel of experts headed by National Testing Agency (NTA) chief Vineet Joshi on whether the situation is conducive for conducting the NEET and JEE exams slated in the second half on this month.

Candidates have been demanding the postponement of JEE and NEET exams. HRD minister in his video message said that a large number of students were demanding the postponement of JEE and NEET in view of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the JEE and NEET exams. The JEE Main (April session) is scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET 2020 exam is scheduled for July 26.

“Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee comprising the DG {director general} NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to the HRD ministry latest by tomorrow.” HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Thursday.

