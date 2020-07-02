NEET, JEE Exams 2020: HRD Ministry forms panel to review situation and advise on conduct of exams

education

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:14 IST

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that he has asked a panel consisting of DG, National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts to review the situation, amid growing coronavirus cases in the country, and submit their recommendation regarding the conduct of the NEET and JEE entrance examinations. The minister said that the decision has been taken due to the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students who have applied for the exams and their parents. The panel has been asked to submit its recommendations on Friday.

The Education Minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow.

Looking at the prevailing circumstances & requests received from students & parents appearing for #JEE & #NEET examinations, a committee consisting of @DG_NTA & other experts has been advised to review the situation & submit its recommendations to @HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/xByKLUqAIc — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 2, 2020

NEET for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses and JEE Mains for admissions to engineering colleges are scheduled between July 18 and 26. Tens of thousands of students take the tests that the National Testing Agency conducts.