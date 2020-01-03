News updates from Hindustan Times: Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 17:04 IST

Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Qasem Soleimani’s death

Iran’s supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad. Read more.

Four killed in illegal fireworks industry explosion in Bengal

At least four persons, including two women, were killed on Friday in an explosion in an illegal fireworks industry at Naihati in North 24 Parganas district of south Bengal. Read more.

UP cop who highlighted corruption being probed for ‘leaking secret documents’

Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh said on Friday that a clarification has been sought from Gautam Buddha Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna for leaking ‘secret documents’ to the media. Read more.

Sikh volunteers offer meals to bushfire victims in Australia, win hearts

The ferocious bushfires in Australia have affected a large number of citizens living there. Among those trying to extend a helping hand are owners and staff at a restaurant called Desi Grill in Bairnsdale - they have been providing free meals to people affected by the raging bushfires. Read more.

LaLiga top scorer Lionel Messi reveals secret behind jaw dropping free-kick goals

Recently crowned as the Ballon D’Or in 2019, Lionel Messi has become one of the undisputed protagonists on the planet football in this year about to end. The FC.Barcelona Argentine star has participated in a broader interview where he reviews his career, under his condition of top historical scorer of LaLiga. Read more.

Bhangra Paa Le movie review: Sunny Kaushal tries hard to lift up the spirit in this weak film

2018 was high on josh as Vicky Kaushal received accolades for playing an army man in Uri: The Surgical Strike, this year begins with his younger brother Sunny Kaushal exhorting you to join him for bhangra. The dance film Bhangra Paa Le may falter on many levels -- from its storyline, script, narrative and pace. Read more.

Saffron, the star ingredient in your beauty routine

Do you know that the use of the aromatic and exotic saffron is not just limited to your kitchen. One of the most precious and expensive spices used in cooking, it is also one of the most revered ingredient used in beauty care. Read more.