Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / India News

News updates from Hindustan Times: Jamia Millia Islamia V-C backs her students after violent protests in Delhi and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 09:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
A protest by students against the amended Citizenship Act in New Delhi, Dec 15, 2019.
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 1 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘You are not alone’: Jamia’s V-C backs her students after violent protests

The vice-chancellor of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, has said she is deeply hurt by the way students were treated by the police and backed them after many of them were detained following a protest march against the citizenship law turned violent on Sunday. She was seen saying this in a video released by the varsity.

Detained Jamia students released; protests in AMU, Hyderabad, Kolkata over clashes

As many as 50 Jamia Millia Islamia students who were detained after a clash with the Delhi cops were released in the early hours of Monday after being kept in the police stations for over six hours, police said. After the police crackdown on the Jamia students, protests erupted on the campuses across the country.

7 yrs after Dec 16 case, shortage of women officers hurts rape probes in Delhi

Seven years after the gang rape and murder of a paramedical student in Delhi led to a widespread agitation and major changes in rape laws, police in the national capital are still grappling with a shortage of personnel to investigate such cases. What is the reason for this?

J&K to Assam, government moves swiftly for national security

From the unprecedented challenge on February 14 in Pulwama after a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy to the violence over the CAA in North-East, the Modi government’s response to national security issues has been very sharp.

Jharkhand assembly poll phase 4: Voting on in 15 seats; 2 ministers in fray

Nearly five million people are voting for 15 assembly seats across four districts of Jharkhand on Monday with two incumbent ministers and 12 sitting legislators testing their luck in the penultimate round of the five-phase polls.

Salman Khan announces advance booking of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan on Sunday released a promotional video of Dabangg 3 and announced that the pre-booking of tickets for the film has begun. In addition to the glimpses from the film, the video features Salman Khan and actor Saiee Manjrekar asking fans to pre-book the show.

‘Never seen that happen in cricket’: Kohli criticises Jadeja’s controversial dismissal

India’s first ODI against West Indies at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw a controversial run out that ended Ravindra Jadeja’s stay in the middle. The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja tried to steal a single and put Shivam Dube on strike following the dismissal of Kedar Jadhav.

