News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda says BJP has duly recognised Assam's culture and all the latest news

'BJP has given due recognition to Assam's culture': Nadda in Silchar
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is is Assam, said on Monday that the party has always given due recognition to the state's culture, language and identity. Read More
'Only samples from Sanjay Lake tested positive for bird flu': Manish Sisodia
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that samples of ducks from Sanjay Lake area are the only ones in the national capital that have tested positive for bird flu so far. Read More
If Centre doesn't want to stay farm laws' implementation, we will: SC
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations are being held between the Centre and the farmers over the three farm laws. Read More
‘Kuch kaam na aaya’: Virender Sehwag comments on video of Steve Smith removing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard
It looked like a tough effort for the Indian cricket team to save the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Read More
US-based Triton set to enter Indian market with N4 electric sedan
US-based Triton Electric Vehicle on Monday said it aims to introduce N4 sedan in India with price starting at Rs.35 lakh. Read More
iPhone 12 shipments likely to exceed Galaxy S21 series, analysts predict
Samsung will launch its next-generation Galaxy S21 series on January 14. Ahead of the official launch, analysts have predicted bad news for the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. Read More
Boardroom aesthetic to casual look: Is there any outfit Hina Khan can't rock?
If there is one celebrity who can carry any type of outfit with the utmost elan, it is Hina Khan. The actor always manages to leave us speechless with her wardrobe choices. Read More
Arjun Rampal’s sister Komal reaches NCB office for questioning in drugs case
Actor Arjun Rampal’s sister, Komal, reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Monday morning for questioning in a drugs case. Read More
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
No chief guest this R-Day
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
