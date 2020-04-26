News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers breach 8,000 mark and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:11 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Don’t blame an entire community for mistakes of a few: RSS chief

Asserting that an entire community cannot be held responsible for the mistakes of a few, the Rashtiya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the pandemic calls for national unity, and asked citizens to be aware of those who want to exploit the opportunity to “break the nation” and create tensions between communities.Read more.

Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over

Syed Akbaruddin, one of the most visible faces of Indian diplomacy in recent years, is expected to be replaced as India’s permanent representative to the UN by TS Tirumurti, a seasoned diplomat with experience of multilateral organisations. Read more.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 numbers continue to head north, breach 8,000 mark

The tally of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra has gone up to 8,068 with 440 new cases, a state health official said Sunday. Countrywide, the number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 26,917. Read more.

Centre dismisses tax- super-rich proposal by IRS officials, calls it irresponsible

The income tax officers belonging to the IRS Association on Sunday suggested a slew of taxes for the super-rich including a wealth tax and a 4% Covid relief cess for people in the medium to high salary bracket. Read more.

Hit by ‘disinfectant’ blowback, Donald Trump skips daily briefing

President Donald Trump did not hold a daily news briefing of the coronavirus task force in weeks on Saturday as he sought to stave off continuing blowback to his shocking suggestion to try common disinfectants to kill the deadly pathogen inside infected people’s bodies, as they do externally, on surfaces. Read more.

Never seen anything like that: Virat Kohli picks best shot in cricket in Instagram live with AB de Villiers

When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat together in the IPL, more often than not fireworks follow. The duo over the years has played some memorable innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and most of it came when they were batting together. Read more.

Android 11 Developer Preview 3: New features spotted in the latest update

Google earlier this week rolled out Android 11 Developer Preview 3 ahead of the public beta launch next month. The latest DP3 was initially said to have skipped major features and focus only on improvements and bug fixes. Read more.

Hrithik Roshan’s throwback pic from Fiza sets is a treat for his fans, he says ‘overwhelmed looking at this’

Actor Hrithik Roshan retweeted a rare picture of himself from the sets of his 2000 film, Fiza. The photo shows him posing for the camera with other crew members. Read more.

Lockdown love: Is it really love or just loneliness?

Over the past month, I’ve hosted over a dozen events via Zoom for groups of single people. If there was confusion around relationships before Covid-19, multiply it tenfold now. Meeting in real life is out of the question during the lockdown.Read more.