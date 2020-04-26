Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin set to retire, TS Tirumurti expected to take over

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:53 IST

Syed Akbaruddin, one of the most visible faces of Indian diplomacy in recent years, is expected to be replaced as India’s permanent representative to the UN by TS Tirumurti, a seasoned diplomat with experience of multilateral organisations.

Akbaruddin, who took Indian diplomacy into the Twitter ear during his stint as spokesperson of the external affairs ministry, and India’s high commissioner to the UK, Ruchi Ghanshyam, are both set to retire this month, people familiar with developments said.

Tirumurti, who has been the secretary (economic relations) since early 2018, has earlier had stints at India’s permanent mission in Geneva and as director in the foreign secretary’s office and joint secretary (United Nations, economic and social).

Ghanshyam, who was superseded for the post of foreign secretary earlier this year, is expected to be replaced in London by Gaitri Kumar, currently the envoy to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity.

Santosh Jha, currently India’s envoy to Uzbekistan, is tipped to be the new ambassador in Brussels, the people said.

Rajiv Chander, another Indian Foreign Service officer who was superseded for the post of foreign secretary, is set to retire in August and he is expected to be replaced as India’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva by Indra Mani Pandey.

Pandey is currently the additional secretary (disarmament and international security affairs).

Raveesh Kumar, who was till recently spokesperson for the external affairs ministry, is set to become the envoy to Finland.

The Covid-19 crisis and subsequent travel restrictions delayed the movement of several Indian envoys to their postings abroad. They are now expected to begin moving out when the nationwide lockdown is eased next month.