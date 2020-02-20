News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Namaste Trump’ will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event, says MEA on Trump’s India visit and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:56 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Namaste Trump’ will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on Trump’s India visit

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad during US President Donald Trump’s India visit will be similar to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston last September, the ministry if external affairs said on Thursday.

Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity

Death row prisoner Vinay Sharma on Thursday approached a Delhi court with a fresh request to be treated at east Delhi’s Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences for mental illness, insanity and schizophrenia. Sharma’s plea comes 12 days before he is ordered to be hanged to death along with three other convicts on March 3.

‘Horrific, sickening’: Rahul Gandhi on torture of 2 Rajasthan Dalits on video

The video of two young Dalit men being tortured in Rajasthan is “horrific and sickening”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday and told the Ashok Gehlot government to bring the accused to justice.

Kareena talks about breakup with Shahid during Jab We Met

In a recent interview with Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra, actor Kareena Kapoor talked in detail about working with Shahid Kapoor in the movie Jab We Met, their breakup and how she met her husband Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan soon afterwards.

The dream that is Jasprit Bumrah | Opinion

Jasprit Bumrah has a strike rate of 43.7 in Test matches, which is the ninth best ever in the history of the game and well clear of the next Indian (Mohammed Shami) on the list. Clearly, Bumrah has taken to red ball cricket like a fish to water and in him India finally has a world class fast bowler who can dominate opposition batsmen in their own backyard.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price in India announced, pre-booking starts Friday

Samsung has just announced the pre-booking details for the much awaited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India. Available in three colours – the Mirror Purple, Mirror Black and Mirror Gold, you can pre-book Samsung’s latest foldable for Rs 1,099,999 from February 21.

Why parents should worry about girls’ perfect selfies

Researchers have recently found that adolescent girls who invest a lot of time in editing and selecting the perfect selfie may feel more body shame and appearance anxiety.

