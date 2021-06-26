News updates from HT: Need more data to approve combining 2 Covid vaccines, says Dr Guleria and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Need more data to approve combining 2 Covid-19 vaccines: Dr Randeep Guleria

As concerns rise over the possibility of vaccines being ineffective against various and more powerful variants of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has said that mixing doses of two different vaccines might increase its efficacy against Covid-19. Read more

Cong demands immediate release of pending dearness allowance to govt employees

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government for not releasing the dearness allowance suspended last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, calling the suspension of its three instalments “cruel and insensitive”. Read more

Can't say Delta Plus is spreading rapidly: Former ICMR head Dr Raman Gangakhedkar

The former chief of Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, on Saturday said there is not enough data to claim that Delta Plus is spreading rapidly in the country. Read more

Why did Florida beachfront condo collapse? Here’s what reports suggest

While Miami officials remain focussed on the search for dozens of people believed to be under the rubble of the residential building in South Florida, the speculations around the cause of the disaster have intensified. Read more

BCCI secretary Jay Shah hints at T20 World Cup shifting out of India

A day after reports emerged of the T20 World Cup being shifted out of India with UAE being the likely replacement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Saturday said the board is ‘monitoring the situation' and a decision will be taken soon. Read more

There are two leopards in this viral picture. Can you spot both the big cats?

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Sometimes, however, such pictures end up presenting a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. Read more

Neena Gupta delivers her book to Gulzar at his home, asks 'padhoge?'

Actor Neena Gupta is busy promoting her newly launched autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh. On Friday, she visited acclaimed writer Gulzar's home to hand deliver a copy. Read more

How to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Windows PC

Krafton rolled out Battlegrounds Mobile India beta to certain players who had pre-registered on the Google Play Store, so that means the official version of the game should roll out soon. However, when it does, it is going to be available on Android devices only. Krafton has not announced plans for iOS devices yet. Read more

Watch| 'Ayodhya should manifest our traditions': PM Modi reviews development plan