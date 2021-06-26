There are two leopards in this viral picture. Can you spot both the big cats?

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Sometimes, however, such pictures end up presenting a challenge when they feature animals hiding in plain sight. Just like this image of leopards shared on Twitter by photographer Mohan Thomas.

“Can you spot a young leopard cub’s face,” he wrote while sharing the image. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan also re-tweeted the image and wrote, “How many leopards?”

Take a look at the picture to see how quickly you can spot the leopards in this image:

How many leopards ? https://t.co/lH3nnwnDhG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 25, 2021

Kudos, if you have already spotted the cub. If not, this reply by a Twitter user will help:

Spotted it on the first go pic.twitter.com/rPiUkjLbGa — Anupama Síngh (@GlitterrBird) June 25, 2021

People shared a ton of appreciative comments. “Wow… it took quite some time! Incredible picture!!” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG,” shared another. “Really amazing capture,” expressed a third.

The picture was captured back in 2013 at Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. While recalling about his experience of taking the incredible picture, Thomas told HT “It was one of the rare moments and I was thrilled.”

Talking about his picture going viral he said that he is very happy that people are appreciating his capture. “Would be happy if people by seeing my images will start loving the animals and start conservation,” he added.

This is, however, not the only image by the photographer which left people mesmerised. A picture of his, shared back in 2020, showing a tiger amid rainfall at Kaziranga also went viral.

Another one from my dream sighting at Kaziranga. pic.twitter.com/EDhjyBgoGx — Mohan Thomas (@GetMohanThomas) August 27, 2020

What are your thoughts on this amazing image of the leopards?