No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament
The Centre, while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said on Tuesday it has no plans to bring a central anti-conversion law to curb inter-faith marriages in the country. Read more
Municipal elections: BJP to organise two-day workshop for elected members
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started preparations for the upcoming municipal elections and organised a two-day residential workshop for all the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators in the city. Read more
Farmers’ meet in Rajasthan’s Dausa calls for Delhi march on Feb 7
Farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Rajasthan’s Dausa district have called for a march to Delhi on February 7. Read more
Andhra assembly to summon state election commissioner for breach of privilege
Andhra Pradesh’s state election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s long-running battle with the Jagan Mohan Reddy government took another turn on Tuesday with the privileges committee of the state legislative assembly proposing to summon him for a personal appearance in the House. Read more
Ishant Sharma closing in on momentous feat for India, set to join Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan in elite list
The upcoming India vs England Test series holds plenty of significance for Ishant Sharma. The fast bowler last played for India in February of last year in a Test match against New Zealand, before cricket was brought to a halt. Read more
Vaani Kapoor nails triceps dip, single leg squat in circuit training workout
All those bored of trotting along on a treadmill or looking to tame the exercise doldrums should switch to circuit training workout and Vaani Kapoor’s latest fitness video is enough motivation for the same. Read more
Watch | 'Message to world': Defence minister on HAL's new fighter jet production unit
CAA rules are under preparation: Govt tells Lok Sabha
- Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19: Health ministry
SC says, offence under Prevention of Corruption Act is against society
‘Anti-national’ posts on social media? Uttarakhand police won’t verify passport
- Social media behaviour of those applying for passport or arms licence will now be scrutinised for “anti-national” posts.
Less than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, says govt
Bhubaneswar civic body destroys heritage structures around Lingaraj temple
- The Ekamra Kshetra Heritage Project, announced in December 2019 by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, envisaged comprehensive developmental work near the Lingaraj temple.
3 Alleged PFI members can meet lawyers in jail, UP govt tells Allahabad HC
- The petitioners had challenged the order of the Mathura chief judicial magistrate by which they were sent to judicial remand.
Hyderabad Metro runs special train for 21 km to transport harvested heart
- It was for the first time when such a special train was run to transport a heart.
Adityanath seeks proposal on using drones to transport medicines to remote areas
- Adityanath said his government was committed to improving the situation even in far flung areas of the state.
PIL in Delhi HC to include judges, judicial staff in first phase of vaccination
- Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practising lawyer, said the rule of law depends on the functioning of courts and litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts.
No intention to bring central anti-conversion law: MHA tells Parliament
Cash loaders forget ₹1.5 lakh in ATM in Jamshedpur, teens return it to cops
- The cash loaders acknowledged that they were in a hurry and had forgotten to load ₹1.5 lakh into the ATM.
Left with no option: Govt defends Delhi Police action on farmers
- The minister did not specifically respond to another question that asked the Union home ministry for evidence that “terrorists infiltrated the farm agitation”.
India's demand for Covid-19 drug remdesivir to fall, says Cipla
