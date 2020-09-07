News updates from Hindustan Times: Officials screened for Covid-19 ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session and all the latest news

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:01 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened

Officials are being screened for Covid-19 to ensure highest health safety standards during Parliament’s monsoon session that will commence from September 14, people aware of the matter said. Read Here

‘India is proud’: Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for developing made in India hypersonic tech

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for successfully flight testing the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million

India recorded the highest number of cases of the coronavius disease (Covid-19) globally at 90,802 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Monday. Read more

Home ministry grants Y-plus category security to Kangana Ranaut ahead of Mumbai visit

Kangana Ranaut has been granted Y-plus category security by the Union home ministry ahead of her Mumbai visit on September 9, said officials, amid an escalating war of words between the actor and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Read more

Bill Gates unsure about electric future for big trucks, passenger jets

In his latest blog post GateNotes, the Microsoft co-founder writes that while battery technology has and is improving by leaps and bounds, it may not be enough to form the core of such machines. Read more

Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa, takes emotional baggage to space in new Netflix film

Netflix India has unveiled the first trailer for Cargo, two days before its release. Directed by Arati Kadav, the science-fiction film stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles. Read more

Delhi Metro services resumes after nearly 6 months, people flood Twitter with images

Delhi Metro, after remaining closed for nearly six months, due to the lockdown in the wake of the pandemic, resumed today morning at 7 am as a part of unlock 4. However, not all the lines are operational as it will take place in phased manner. Read more

Covid-19: India overtakes Brazil as 2nd worst hit in the world

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, country’s record spike as it overtakes Brazil as the 2nd worst hit in the world after the US. Watch