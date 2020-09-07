e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa, takes emotional baggage to space in new Netflix film

Cargo trailer: Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa, takes emotional baggage to space in new Netflix film

Vikrant Massey plays a rakshasa tasked with preparing dead people for reincarnation in Cargo, a new sci-fi film slated for release on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Vikrant Massey in a still from the Cargo trailer.
Vikrant Massey in a still from the Cargo trailer.
         

Netflix India has unveiled the first trailer for Cargo, two days before its release. Directed by Arati Kadav, the science-fiction film stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles.

Set almost entirely aboard a spaceship, the film focusses on Vikrant’s character, a ‘rakshasa’ named Prahastha, whose job it is to prepare recently deceased people for rebirth. After several years performing his duties aboard the spaceship, an assistant named Yuvishka is sent to help him out.

 

The trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s idiosyncratic tone and some of the ideas that it tackles. It is an exploration of Eastern concepts such as rebirth, through the lens of a Hollywoodized genre such as sci-fi. In an interview to HuffPost, Arati said that the genre hasn’t really been explored in India. “Sci-fi has had a lot of false starts in the country. So I wanted to make something so local that everyone in India could relate to it. I wanted to infuse the stories we all heard growing up into a science fiction narrative, and that’s how I arrived here,” she said.

She also said that the filmmaking process wasn’t without its obstacles, but she surrounded herself with trusted collaborators. “I didn’t pitch this film to anyone. I just went to the people that I trusted and who trusted me and told them that I was working on a project. They knew me well enough to realize I wasn’t kidding around and instantly agreed to come aboard. That’s when I revealed the concept of Cargo to them. So, almost everyone involved in the creative team is a first timer, like me. We have a first time cinematographer, VFX artist, editor, music producer, and in a way, even the producers,” she said.

Also read: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare trailer: Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma refuse to play by the rules

Cargo is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap and with Vikramaditya Motwane serving as executive producer. The film played at the SXSW and MAMI film festivals. It is slated for a September 9 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ category security. Here’s what it means
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Monsoon session of Parliament: Over 1k officials being screened
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
India records highest single-day spike globally of 90,802 Covid-19 cases
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
Rhea Chakraborty in NCB office again. Here’s what we know so far
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
5 MLAs are Covid +ve, no question hour as Maharashtra assembly gets underway
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In